St. Marys gears up for Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of St. Marys is gearing up for its annual Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells.

The City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department say they wanted to remind residents of the Bells of St. Marys on Dec. 5. It said residents can join SMPD and others for Santas Parade of Lights and Bells at 6 p.m. on Bertrand Ave.

The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce said the Annual Bells of St. Marys will start in the Armory on Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. It said Bertrand Bazaar will feature over dozens of local vendors with treats and gifts. It said Broken Spoke Clydesdales will offer wagon rides and Polar Express themed hot chocolate will be handed out to parade-goers.

The Chamber of Commerce also sent out a big thank you to Mick Poell, who has been the city’s favorite Santa for two decades. It said residents should bring a bell and make some noise as the parade passes by, or join the parade themselves. It said local businesses along Bertrand Ave. will stay open late so residents can enjoy shopping after the parade.

The Chamber of Commerce also said it is reminding residents to not forget the Pottawatomie Co. COVID-19 health guidelines.

