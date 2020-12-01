Advertisement

St. Marys gears up for Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of St. Marys is gearing up for its annual Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells.

The City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department say they wanted to remind residents of the Bells of St. Marys on Dec. 5. It said residents can join SMPD and others for Santas Parade of Lights and Bells at 6 p.m. on Bertrand Ave.

A reminder this Saturday, Dec. 5th is the Bells of St. Marys. Join SMPD and others for the Santa's Parade of Lights and Bells at 6 pm along Bertrand Avenue!

Posted by City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department on Tuesday, December 1, 2020

The St. Marys Chamber of Commerce said the Annual Bells of St. Marys will start in the Armory on Dec. 5, at 4 p.m. It said Bertrand Bazaar will feature over dozens of local vendors with treats and gifts. It said Broken Spoke Clydesdales will offer wagon rides and Polar Express themed hot chocolate will be handed out to parade-goers.

The Chamber of Commerce also sent out a big thank you to Mick Poell, who has been the city’s favorite Santa for two decades. It said residents should bring a bell and make some noise as the parade passes by, or join the parade themselves. It said local businesses along Bertrand Ave. will stay open late so residents can enjoy shopping after the parade.

The Chamber of Commerce also said it is reminding residents to not forget the Pottawatomie Co. COVID-19 health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail looking into new forms of staff support to cope with COVID-19 deaths
2019 Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MHK Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade preview
Be Able Community
Giving Tuesday in MHK - Be Able Community