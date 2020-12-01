Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioner in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure

Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November...
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November 30, 20020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays will be working remotely for the next two weeks after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Mays has been in quarantine since Sunday.

Mays told 13 NEWS he has not been tested for the virus but has not been showing any symptoms.

He said his wife reported a loss of the sense of smell Sunday before being tested.

He said his family has been following all recommended safety protocol and is unsure of how the virus got into his household.

He added he did not attend any Thanksgiving gatherings and celebrated with his household.

He wants county residents to be aware of the presence of the virus.

“It is just unfortunate that that this is where we’re at right now that there’s so much prevalence of the virus in our community,” he said.

“It’s tough to avoid right now and so you have to do the best you can to protect yourself and those around you.”

