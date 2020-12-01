Shawnee Co. Cold Case project fund gets financial boost

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved of the addition of $90,000 to the county’s Cold Case project fund.

The money comes from a portion of the District Attorney Office’s budget surplus.

The fund was created in 2014 to support the prosecution of capital cases.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay went before commissioners last year to add a new purpose to the fund: to support cold case homicides.

Kagay said a cold case investigator was hired earlier this year to work on the cases.

He said support of the fund is meaningful to families of cold case victims.

“They are very grateful, very thankful that this is the process we’ve begun,” he said.

“It’s also given hope to other families out there because they’ve seen the results we’re getting and they’re contacting our office so people are coming forward and providing additional information which is the whole point of this program.”

He said an open timeline of homicide investigations provides the opportunity for progress.

“There’s no statute of limitation on a homicide case so whether it’s 5, 10, 20, 30 [years old] doesn’t matter how old it is we can still bring charges forward if we get the evidence we need,” he said.

“We want to give hope to those families and want to encourage anyone that has information on any of these unsolved cold case homicides to contact law enforcement and bring that information forward.”

