Seaman School District to host Community Conversation on race, equity, moving forward

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman School District will host a Community Conversation that will discuss race, equity and moving forward on Dec. 7.

Seaman School District, USD 345, said during the summer of 2020 it began organizing a community event working to eliminate racism and social injustice. It said the event was scheduled to happen on July 23, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the school year was disrupted and the event was postponed.

Seaman said it is excited to announce the Community Conversation event will be held on Dec. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. It said at the event, it hopes to have an interactive virtual discussion with the USD 345 community. It said the event will be livestreamed and available on its YouTube channel. It also said there will be an opportunity for viewers to submit questions, comments and stories.

According to the district, the event will be led by Nathan McAlister and Frank Henderson. It said Henderson has been a Seaman community member for the last 32 years and has been leading USD 345 for 13 years as a school board member. It said Henderson has held national offices for the National School Board Association and has been actively involved in many equity initiatives and conversations around the nation. It said McAlister is a social studies teacher at Seaman High School and is dedicated to helping students understand history through research and engaging educational opportunities.

USD 345 said the Community Conversation is organized by a committee of parents, students, administrators and other professionals. It said the event will cover the district’s history, where it is now and where it wants to be as it strives for an inclusive and equitable school community. It said the purpose of the meeting is not to determine of the district should be renamed.

