Salute Our Heroes: Sterling Scales uses virtual races to help families battling childhood cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a family heard the news of their three month old child having cancer, they took it upon themselves to raise awareness for families affected by childhood cancer.

Sterling Scales son, Elliot was diagnosed with Wilms tumor cancer at three months old.

“Initially it was rough,” Sterling Scales emphasized. “It’s a surprise that no family is ready for and once we received that news it was zero to one hundred real quick.”

Elliot is now two years old and he’s cancer free.

Sterling is taking steps to help other families facing the same battle.

“We didn’t know anyone that had childhood cancer so we wanted to bring this event to life to bring awareness, so individuals can have more education on what it’s like.”

Sterling created Indy Races for Childhood Cancer Awareness to raise money for childhood cancer research and for families affected by childhood cancer.

“Just going through it, I see how tough it is, and how hard it is,” Sterling explained. “It was for our family and it still is, so I wanted to do my part, and I thought about ways to do it. So, I put my love with running with raising money and thinking that other individuals would also want to join in.”

So far, its held virtual races for charity since July.

“We got over 90 individuals to sign up and donate for this particular race throughout the year,” Sterling said. “They can either bike, run, swim, however they want to do a mile.”

Sterling says it wasn’t easy to watch Elliot fight cancer, “it was tough for him to communicate with us when he was hungry, when he was in pain.”

“It was tough for us to understand him, but as the years went on, as the treatment surpassed, he finished with chemotherapy last February,” he added. “He’s been doing fine, he has some uropathy from the chemotherapy that affected his posture and walking, but he’s walking and running now. He’s developing no par with the two and a half year old at this stage in life.”

Each mile and each step Sterling takes is for his son.

“I bring them out on runs with me, so they participate with me as well.” Sterling said. “So he doesn’t quite understand, but he gets a feeling that he knows I’m doing something special for him.”

Any family who may be taking on this fight, he wants to remind them, “Just reflect and know there are better days ahead. There will happier days, just got to get to the tougher parts initially, but look for the brighter side of things.”

Over $3,200 have been raised for the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

Sterling is now raising funds to participate in the ‘Walt Disney World Half-marathon,’ where he will represent for team Gold, which represents childhood cancer in January.

You can find more information if you would like to participate in the upcoming Indy virtual races.

