Rolling Meadows gets second Commission review following revised submission

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rolling Meadows will get a second Commission review after it submitted a revised site plan.

The Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners says on Nov. 5 and Nov. 12, representatives from Waste Management of Kansas spoke with it regarding an amendment to a Special Use Permit that was granted in 1978 in order to increase the height of the Rolling Meadows Recycling and Disposal Facility from an elevation of 1,164 MSL to 1,190 MSL.

According to the BCC, after holding a public hearing, it voted to refer the request back to the Planning Commission with orders to consider a revised site plan that proposes no increase to the maximum height of the landfill and shows drainage improvements necessary in order to comply with Kansas Department of Health and Environment regulations.

The BCC said after discussions with County staff and KDHE, the applicant submitted a revised site plan complying with its directions. It said the Planning Commission will review and consider the revised plan on Dec. 14, at the Great Overland Station at 6 p.m.

According to the BCC, the public is welcome to attend the meeting, however, the meeting location and date are subject to change in response to any health order issued by the State or Shawnee County. It said mask and social distancing requirements will be in place for attendance.

