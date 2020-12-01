Over $20K raised for NOTO during November Envista Cares Challenge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District was thankful this November after receiving over $20,000 in donations during last month’s Envista Cares Challenge.

Throughout the month of November, community members made donations to NOTO as part of Envista’s monthly challenge. Over $18,000 was raised for NOTO; when combined with Envista’s $2,500 contribution, over $20,000 was raised to help fund public art in Topeka.

Noto Executive Director Tom Underwood says “a lion’s share” of the contributions were made by NOTO business owners. “We couldn’t have done it without the businesses here in NOTO,” Underwood added. Each member of NOTO’s Executive Board made their own contribution as well.

December’s Envista Cares Challenge recipient will be announced later in the week.

