Minimum wage at Stormont Vail Health increases to $15 an hour in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has increased its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Stormont Vail Health says it is increasing the minimum wage for all team members to $15 an hour effective Nov. 29. It said the new Wellpower Wage will help over 800 of its employees.

“As a population health organization, we know our mission of ‘improving the health of our community’ doesn’t stop at our doors,” said Robert Kenagy, M.D., president and chief executive officer, Stormont Vail Health. “One of the pillars of our strategic plan at Stormont Vail is Community and includes a specific focus on economic vitality. Our team members are a part of the communities we serve. Creating more equity amongst our team and taking our minimum closer to a living wage will help to create healthier communities.”

“Financial stability is a powerful social determinant of health,” Kenagy added. “We are proud to be part of a team that makes this commitment to each other, especially during these unprecedented times.”

According to the health network, team members in all areas will get the increase to the Wellpower Wage, including door screeners, medical assistants, licensed practical nurses, patient care technicians, environmental services technicians, nutritional services technicians, registrar, phlebotomist, courier, transporter, linen technicians and more. It said the expected cost to the health system is $1.8 million.

“In 2019, we created the Wellpower Wage by raising our minimum wage to $12.45 with the goal of reaching $15,” said Darlene Stone, chief experience officer, Stormont Vail Health. “We are thrilled to reach this goal a year later. Every day I see our team members going the extra step and living the small moments culture that makes up Stormont Vail.”

Stormont Vail said it has been a leading employer in the region. It said the increase is part of the compensation benefits team members get. It said it is currently hiring for positions throughout the health systems. It said open positions can be found here.

