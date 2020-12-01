Advertisement

Michigan great-grandparents die of COVID-19 one minute apart

By WDIV Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WDIV) - A family in Michigan is mourning the death of not one, but two people from the coronavirus.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s just so tragic,” Joanna Sisk said. “Kind of like Romeo and Juliet.”

Like the star-crossed lovers, Sisk’s parents Leslie and Patricia McWaters died a minute apart.

“One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other,” Sisk said.

The couple were married for more than 47 years, inseparable since the day they met.

The great-grandparents passed away in the hospital from COVID-19.

“But I can tell you this, that when they passed, we really do think that Mom, the boss, she definitely went to his room and took him by the hand and said, ‘Come on, LD. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

Patricia McWaters was a no-nonsense surgical nurse and Leslie McWaters was a fun-loving truck driver. Somehow their personalities were a perfect fit.

“Overall, I think that it was just give and take,” Sisk said. “They picked their battles.”

The coronavirus, however, was a battle this elderly couple couldn’t win.

“It’s tough enough to lose one parent, but this was the worst,” Sisk said.

Like so many who’ve lost loved ones to the virus, Sisk says it’s agonizing to hear others brush off the risk.

“People were talking about it and not knowing that my parents were in the hospital, both fighting for their lives with it,” Sisk said. “I just had tears streaming down my cheeks, listening to them. Our entire family is completely devastated.”

Copyright 2020 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

The pandemic has taken a toll on many things in our lives and the American Red Cross says it's...
Blood supplies low, donations needed
MGN
St. Marys gears up for Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells
A Long March-5 rocket carrying the Chang'e 5 lunar mission lifts off at the Wenchang Space...
China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon
Dustin Craige, of Council Grove, was arrested in relation to a string of vehicle thefts...
Lyon Co. Sheriff asks for public’s help in vehicle thefts