Advertisement

Man charged with filing false report against Riley County police officer

A 27-year-old Manhattan man made his first appearance Monday in Riley County District Court...
A 27-year-old Manhattan man made his first appearance Monday in Riley County District Court after being charged with falsely reporting that he had been assaulted by a law enforcement officer in June, according to KMAN Radio.(KMAN Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 4:57 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man made his first appearance Monday in Riley County District Court after being charged with falsely reporting that he had been assaulted by a police officer in June, according to KMAN Radio.

The Riley County Attorney’s Office in early November filed one misdemeanor count of interference with a law enforcement officer against Mike Rivera, 27, for falsely reporting a crime.

The charge was filed after the Kansas Bureau of Investigation completed its report in the case, KMAN said.

The report states that Rivera falsely reported he was assaulted by a Riley County police officer June 1 near 15th and Humboldt streets in Manhattan.

According to KMAN, Rivera stated that he was approached by an unidentified officer who battered him outside a residence and then at his apartment entrance. Rivera also reported an injury and was treated, then released, at a local hospital.

Rivera pleaded not guilty at Monday’s hearing. He is scheduled to be back in court at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21.

KMAN said the June 1 incident was reported just days after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen in a video kneeling on his neck. The incident sparked nationwide protests.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

MGN
St. Marys gears up for Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells
Dustin Craige, of Council Grove, was arrested in relation to a string of vehicle thefts...
Lyon Co. Sheriff asks for public’s help in vehicle thefts
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Win "Big" in Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraiser
Helping Hands
Helping Hands Dogs 12-01-20
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering 5,000 tickets for a $25,000 raffle starting Monday...
Big Brothers Big Sisters launches $25,000 raffle on Day of Giving