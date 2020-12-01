Advertisement

Lyon County authorities identify man in high-speed chase

A Council Grove man has been identified as the person who led officers on a high-speed chase this past week that ended in a crash on the northwest side of Emporia, KVOE Radio reports.(wcax)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Council Grove man has been identified as the person who led officers on a high-speed chase this past week that ended with a crash on the northwest side of Emporia, KVOE Radio reports.

The Lyon County Attorney’s Office said Dustin Craige, of Council Grove, was behind the wheel of a stolen pickup truck that led Emporia police officers and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase.

According to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman, formal charges are pending against Craige, who was apprehended after a chase that started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about 12 miles north of Emporia on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike.

 KVOE said Craige was driving a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck that had been reported stolen earlier in the day.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers began the pursuit but then had to end the chase to avoid a collision as Craige was allegedly driving erratically, KVOE says.

The pickup truck was seen around 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at 12th and Graphic Arts Road on the west side of Emporia. At that point, KVOE says, the Emporia Police Department became involved in the pursuit.

KVOE says the pickup truck Craige was driving allegedly struck a parked vehicle at 15th and Rural before crashing at 23rd and Hillcrest.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident.

