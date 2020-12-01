Lyon Co. Sheriff asks for public’s help in vehicle thefts

LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in relation to a string of recent vehicle thefts.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, between Nov. 14 and Nov. 17, a White GMC Sierra single cab truck was stolen from Bushong, Kan., and is still missing. It said the vehicle should bear Kansas license plate 038-DYN.

The Sheriff’s Office also said between Nov. 21 and the early morning of Nov. 22, a yellow Dodge truck was stolen from Morris Co. It said the Americus Police Department found the vehicle on Nov. 22 and attempted to initiate a stop. It said this spurred a chase that ended when law enforcement lost sight of the vehicle. It said on Nov. 28, this vehicle was located abandoned in the 2200 block of Road U.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23, someone attempted to steal a truck from the 1500 block of Road 250.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Nov. 25, around noon, a white Chevrolet 1500 pickup was stolen from the 500 block of Wilson St., in Emporia. It said a deputy found the truck in rural Lyon Co. and attempted to stop it. It said a chase ensued and ended after the deputy had issues with his patrol vehicle. It said the truck was last seen on Road 110 and Road U. It said on Nov. 26, this vehicle was found abandoned in the 1300 block of Road V.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 25, just after 4 p.m., a Chevrolet 2500 truck was stolen from the 1700 block of Road 120. It said the vehicle was found by the Kansas Highway Patrol on I-35 near mile marker 140. It said a deputy joined the Trooper and tried to stop the truck, spurring another chase into Emporia, where the driver was ultimately taken into custody. It said the driver was identified as Dustin Craige of Council Grove.

The Sheriff’s Office said it believes all cases to be related and are looking for help with any information about the stolen vehicles, pursuits or suspects. It said anyone with information should call the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office at 620-341-3205 or Crime Stoppers at 620-342-2273 or online.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is reminding residents to be sure to lock their vehicle, not to leave keys inside and to leave no valuables inside the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.