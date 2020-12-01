KHP works no fatal DUI related crashes or fatalities over Thanksgiving holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol did not work any crashes or fatalities that were related to drunk driving over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says for the reporting period for the Thanksgiving holiday, Wednesday, Nov.25 - Sunday, Nov. 29, it worked no crashes or fatalities that were related to driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It said, however, that it did work one crash and one fatality that was not related to driving under the influence.

According to the KHP’s report, it arrested 17 drivers for DUIs, issued 1,019 speed citations and 934 speed warnings. It said there were 80 adult safety belt citations, 8 adult safety belt warnings, 2 teen safety belt citations and 17 child restraint citations.

KHP said it also helped in 801 motor assists over the reporting period.

