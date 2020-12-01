Kansas Supreme Court updates COVID-19 policies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has updated its COVID-19 policies and procedures.

The Kansas Supreme Court has issued four administrative orders that regard policies and procedures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Supreme Court manages the state court system’s pandemic response through policies and procedures set out in administrative order,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “Today’s orders are to provide minor updates, reaffirm what’s still relevant from prior orders, and rescind what is obsolete to make it easier for court users to find and follow current policies and procedures.”

According to the Court, Administrative Order 2020-PR-123 has been set in place to reduce the number of orders judicial officers, employees and court users must consult for current COVID-19 district and appellate court operations, policies and procedures. It said the order includes the following:

Incorporates and updates still-relevant portions of several prior administrative orders; clarifies that courts should consider virtual courtrooms standards and guidance when posted on the judicial branch website;

Clarifies guidance related to court-initiated livestreams; and

Permits judicial branch employees to resume saliva testing for moderate- or high-risk probation clients if authorized by the chief judge of the judicial district

The Court also said it implemented Administrative Orders 2020-PR-122, 2020-PR-124 and 2020-PR-125. It said PR 122 rescinds obsolete administrative orders related to the pandemic. It said PR 124 amends PR 094 which required masks in district and appellate courts. Lastly, it said PR 125 sets out visitor policies for the Kansas Judicial Center.

According to the Court, the orders issued do not rescind or amend orders of the chief justice suspending statutory time limitations or requirements.

The Supreme Court said it also issued updated Supreme Court Mandates and Guidance Regarding Resuming Jury Proceedings. It said the updates clarify a mandate regarding public access to livestreams.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.