Kansas Highway Patrol releases Thanksgiving weekend report

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released their annual Thanksgiving weekend report, detailing citations, fatalities and warnings from November 25 to the 29th.

There were 17 DUI-related arrests this year, in comparison to 19 last year and 16 in 2018. Law enforcement issued more tickets this year, with 1,019 citations issued compared to 785 last year. Other findings mentioned adult drivers were issued more citation warnings than teens.

KHP says they responded to one non-DUI-related fatality crash and had one non-DUI related fatality.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.