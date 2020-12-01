Advertisement

Kansas Gas Service to host inclusion, diversity virtual job fair

Photo courtesy: MGN
Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Gas Service will be hosting an inclusion and diversity virtual job fair on Wednesday.

Kansas Gas Service says it and ONE Gas will be hosting a virtual Inclusion and Diversity career fair to help applicants understand the company and its culture as well as to speak to recruiters about open positions.

According to KGS, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public will have a chance to learn about ONE Gas and its divisions - Kansas Gas Service, Oklahoma Natural Gas and Texas Gas Service.

“We know this has been a trying year for many, and we are pleased to offer this career fair to meet interested applicants,” said Seth Smiley-Humphries, Inclusion and Diversity Director, ONE Gas. “We are committed to hiring a diverse workforce and advancing our inclusive culture. Applicant resumes will be used to fill open positions.”

KGS said interested candidates should visit its website to complete the following steps:

  • Register for the Dec. 2 virtual event and submit a resume.
  • The scheduling page will provide a list of one-hour information sessions on the company and an Inclusion and Diversity presentation. Click on a department of interest and choose a 15-minute session not speak with a recruiter. Teams links will be available on its website 15 minutes before the actual session.
  • A list of current job openings is also available.
  • Candidates will need to be able to access the internet with a front-facing camera and a microphone for one on one department sessions.

“We want to encourage those seeking jobs to join our virtual career fair,” says Smiley-Humphries. “We are working to find innovative and creative ways to reach potential employees. We know there are great candidates out there and we want to meet them.”

For more information, click here.

