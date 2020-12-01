Advertisement

Kansas canvassers certify election results

Board of Canvassers
Board of Canvassers(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ election results are official after Monday’s meeting of the State Board of Canvassers.

Governor Kelly, Secretary of State Scott Schwab, and Deputy Attorney General Athena Andaya met at the statehouse to certify the state’s election results. With every county passing, the results for Kansas are now final.

The canvassers praised the work of election officials across the state.

“Kudos to the Secretary of State and all of his people, and all of the election folks all across the state,” Gov. Kelly said. “This really was a smooth operation here in the state of Kansas, unlike what we saw in other parts of the country.”

“I think everybody in the state of Kansas should be proud of their election officials,” Schwab said. “They did a really stellar job in probably the most difficult election this state has ever seen.”

Kelly and Schwab also praised Kansans for a record turnout in this year’s election.

