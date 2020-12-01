K-State restricts attendance at Bramlage Coliseum basketball games

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has announced attendance restrictions at Bramlage Coliseum due to COVID-19.

Kansas State University Athletics says that Bramlage Coliseum will only be able to hold 15% of its normal capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games starting on Tuesday, Dec. 1, due to COVID-19. It said the decision came after discussions with University leaders and Riley County Health Department officials.

According to K-State Athletics, the restriction will ensure all men’s and women’s season ticket holders are able to attend the remaining games on the home schedule starting on Thursday, Dec. 3, against Kentucky, and the men’s game on Saturday, Dec. 6, against UNLV. It said no single-game tickets will be available for men’s games and a limited number of individual tickets will be on sale for women’s games two days before the actual game at 1-800-221-CATS or www.kstatesports.com.

K-State Athletics said the 15% restriction only affects indoor events at Bramlage Coliseum and does not include the home football game against Texas on Saturday, Dec. 6, which will still operate at 25% capacity in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State said it will continue to work closely with RCHD to monitor COVID-19 related cases in the community.

