K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2002, K-State men’s basketball picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season over UMKC Monday night, 62-58.
Three Wildcats scored in double digits in a balanced attack: DaJuan Gordon (14), Nijel Pack (14), Kaosi Ezeagu (11).
Next up, K-State will continue their homestand, hosting UMKC Saturday.
