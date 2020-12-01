K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After starting the season 0-2 for the first time since 2002, K-State men’s basketball picked up their first win of the 2020-21 season over UMKC Monday night, 62-58.

Three Wildcats scored in double digits in a balanced attack: DaJuan Gordon (14), Nijel Pack (14), Kaosi Ezeagu (11).

Next up, K-State will continue their homestand, hosting UMKC Saturday.

