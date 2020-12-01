Advertisement

Jefferson County commisisoners vote to extend mask mandate to Dec. 21

Jefferson County commissioners on Monday voted to extend a mask mandate through Dec. 21.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jefferson County Commissioners on Monday voted to extend a mask mandate for another three weeks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Commissioners Lynn Luck, Wayne Ledbetter and Richard Malm voted to extend an order to extend the wearing of face coverings through Dec. 21.

The order includes closing Jefferson County buildings to the public except by appointment.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Jefferson County Health Department adminstrator Crystal VanHoutan provided an update on area COVID-19 cases.

VanHoutan told commissioners that Jefferson County has 121 active coronavirus cases, 729 total cases, 602 recoveries, 31 hospitalizations, and 8 deaths, along with 3,784 negative tests.

VanHoutan said the causes of several more deaths in Jefferson County are awaiting verification.

Additionally, VanHoutan reported that a machine received Monday will enable the Jefferson County Health Department to do rapid COVID-19 testing.

