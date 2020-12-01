Hill’s Partners with KSU for Pet Health and Nutrition Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hill’s Pet Nutrition has announced a new project as a part of their partnership with Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine. The school’s Veterinary Health Center will be receiving a major addition: The Hill’s Pet Health and Nutrition Center.

The Center, which will provide primary care and nutritional assessments for pets, will open in January 2021. It will feature an obesity clinic, which will work to end pet obesity.

“We feel fortunate to have the opportunity to collaborate with Hill’s in this impactful way,” said Elizabeth Davis, head of the clinical sciences department and interim director at KSU’s Veterinary Health Center. “Hill’s has provided an opportunity for the center to provide state-of-the-art primary care for small animal patients while training extraordinary graduates. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Hill’s Pet Nutrition in this important way.”

Hill’s has been affiliated with KSU since 2018.

