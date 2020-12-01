Gov. Kelly appoints new Director of the Budget

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced the new Director of the Budget for the State of Kansas.

Governor Laura Kelly says Adam Proffitt will serve as the Director of the Budget after Director Larry Campbell’s retirement.

“I’m pleased to announce Adam Proffitt as the new Director of the Budget,” Governor Kelly said. “Adam brings a wealth of experience from both the public and private sector, including previously serving as the State Medicaid Director in my administration.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Proffitt left her administration in June to join Amazon as a Finance Manager. She said he previously served as the Finance Director for the KDHE’s Division of Health Care Finance. She said in 2019, he was appointed State Medicaid Director, where he led the KanCare program.

Gov. Kelly said before joining the State, Proffitt spent a decade working at the Payless ShoeSource world headquarters in Topeka. She said there he held a variety of financial planning and analytic roles in both domestic and international lines of business. She said he began his career at Capitol Federal Savings Bank in Topeka as a financial analyst.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join this administration, and to be able to serve my State in this capacity,” Proffitt said. “I am grateful that Governor Kelly has entrusted me with this responsibility; I look forward to working with the Governor, with the State agencies, and with the Legislature to ensure that Kansas’ fiscal health remains strong, both now and into the future.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Proffitt will replace Director of the Budget Larry Campbell, who is retiring after a career in the Kelly administration and six terms in the Kansas House of Representatives.

“I would like to thank Larry for his years of bipartisan service to the state of Kansas,” Governor Kelly said. “The Director of the Budget is never an easy role, but Larry has my sincere appreciation and gratitude for his diligent efforts to manage our state’s budget through unique and challenging circumstances.”

“I am grateful to have served Governor Kelly and the State of Kansas,” Campbell said. “I am also thankful to have worked with such a great team of analysts in the Kansas Budget Department. I have complete confidence that sound fiscal decisions will continue to guide the state through this unprecedented time in our history.”

