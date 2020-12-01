Advertisement

Emporia State postpones men’s basketball games, lady’s head coach tests positive for COVID-19

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University has postponed some men’s basketball games.

Emporia State University says that due to COVID-19 protocols, its men’s basketball games against Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State have all been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

“Fourteen days of quarantine means 14 days of opportunity,” said Emporia State men’s head coach Craig Doty. “We have the opportunity to focus on academics so we finish this semester strong. We have the opportunity to read books and self-educate and motivate ourselves. We have the opportunity to watch and study film and advance our basketball IQ. We can take a negative and spin it into a positive; and that’s what we will do.”

According to the University, pending results of weekly testing at the three other schools, the women’s games will still be played, however, Lady Hornet head coach Toby Wynn has tested positive for COVID-19. It said Wynn is asymptomatic and isolating at home while assistant coach Kiel Unruh is serving as an interim head coach throughout Wynn’s recovery.

“While this news was totally unexpected, as I am symptom-free, I will go ahead and isolate for the required 10 days,” said Wynn. “Kiel is a veteran coach in the MIAA and has a good feel for our system and style of play and I have full confidence in his abilities to coach our team. With that being said everyone else in our women’s basketball program tested negative this week and therefore we will continue forward with our games for this week.”

ESU said as of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Lady Hornets will tip off against Newman on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. It said the Central Oklahoma game will remain on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium. It said only people on the players’ pass list will be allowed inside the auditorium for the games.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail looking into new forms of staff support to cope with COVID-19 deaths
2019 Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MHK Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade preview
Be Able Community
Giving Tuesday in MHK - Be Able Community