Emporia State postpones men’s basketball games, lady’s head coach tests positive for COVID-19

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State University has postponed some men’s basketball games.

Emporia State University says that due to COVID-19 protocols, its men’s basketball games against Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State have all been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

“Fourteen days of quarantine means 14 days of opportunity,” said Emporia State men’s head coach Craig Doty. “We have the opportunity to focus on academics so we finish this semester strong. We have the opportunity to read books and self-educate and motivate ourselves. We have the opportunity to watch and study film and advance our basketball IQ. We can take a negative and spin it into a positive; and that’s what we will do.”

According to the University, pending results of weekly testing at the three other schools, the women’s games will still be played, however, Lady Hornet head coach Toby Wynn has tested positive for COVID-19. It said Wynn is asymptomatic and isolating at home while assistant coach Kiel Unruh is serving as an interim head coach throughout Wynn’s recovery.

“While this news was totally unexpected, as I am symptom-free, I will go ahead and isolate for the required 10 days,” said Wynn. “Kiel is a veteran coach in the MIAA and has a good feel for our system and style of play and I have full confidence in his abilities to coach our team. With that being said everyone else in our women’s basketball program tested negative this week and therefore we will continue forward with our games for this week.”

ESU said as of Tuesday, Dec. 1, the Lady Hornets will tip off against Newman on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 6 p.m. It said the Central Oklahoma game will remain on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1:30 p.m. in White Auditorium. It said only people on the players’ pass list will be allowed inside the auditorium for the games.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.