COVID-19 pushes some Shawnee Co. jury trials into 2021

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some Shawnee County Court jury trials are getting pushed to 2021.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says COVID-19 has certainly affected court cases. He said the cases are still moving forward but at a snail’s pace.

According to Kagay, the slow pace of cases is due to not having a jury trial setting, which means a significant number of jury trials will happen in 2021.

Kagay said his office is currently preparing for the increased number of jury trials. He said his office has been preparing throughout COVID-19, as well as the public defender, to make sure cases get resolved.

