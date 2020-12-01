City of Topeka cancels Municipal Court dockets through Dec. 18

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has canceled its municipal court dockets through Dec. 18.

The City of Topeka says Administrative Judge Karan Thadani and City Manager Brent Trout have made the decision to cancel court dockets, including trials, for another two weeks starting on Dec. 7, and lasting through Dec. 18. It said the decision was made after careful consideration of the Shawnee Co. COVID-19 Community Transmission Index and reports from local hospitals that occupancy rates and community spread of the virus remain high.

During this time, the City said the Topeka Municipal Court will still conduct its jail hearings via video conferencing on Mondays and Wednesdays. It said the Court will remain open for walk-in business Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It said anyone with court business is encouraged to conduct that business via telephone, email or fax whenever possible. It said payments may be made online, over the phone or by mail.

According to the City, all cases during this time will be rescheduled and notices of hearings will be sent via mail to defendants and defense counsel. It said defendants should call the Court Clerk’s office at 785-368-3776 to update contact information during normal business hours. It said defendants are also encouraged to check the status of their case on the Court’s online public access portal. It said parties may also visit the Court’s website to decide if their matter qualifies for resolution over a video conference hearing.

The City said those directed to report to the Probation Division should still report as scheduled. It said probationers who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 should contact the Probation Division at 785-368-3783.

Court contact information is as follows:

Clerk’s Office: 785-368-3776

Clerk’s Office Fax: 785-368-3782

Email: Motions@topeka.org (MOTIONS ONLY)

Mail: 214 SE 8th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66603

