Advertisement

Chandler court hearing ends in minutes Tuesday

Dana Chandler (WIBW)
Dana Chandler (WIBW)(WIBW)
By Steve Fry
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A court hearing quickly ended Tuesday when defendant Dana Chandler, who is charged with two shooting deaths in 2002, didn’t waive her right to be present inside the courtroom during her hearing.

Chandler was outside the courtroom during what was to be a hearing via Zoom. The hearing inside court resumes on Wednesday. This time Chandler will be inside the courtroom.

At the time of the hearing, Chandler was requesting that Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios find that two witnesses called by Chandler were material to the case.

A material witness is someone in a criminal prosecution or lawsuit whose testimony is significant enough to impact the outcome of the case or trial, according to the Legal Information Institute of Cornell University.

Due to the importance of material witness testimony, a judge usually makes every reasonable effort to have such a witness made available to testify, according to Cornell University.

Chandler is to appear in court on Wednesday.

Chandler, 60, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double slaying of a couple on July 2, 2002.

Michael Sisco, 47, and Karen Harkness, 53, were fatally shot in Harkness’ southwest Topeka home.

Chandler was charged in 2011, then found guilty during Chandler’s first trial in 2012.

Chandler was sentenced to two consecutive 50-year prison terms.

Chandler remains in Shawnee County Jail in lieu of bond.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

&amp;quot;Little Apple on the Big Prairie&amp;quot; (Source: The City of Manhattan)
Manhattan extends mask ordinance
Be Able Community
’Giving Tuesday’ helps Be Able Community continue to give back to the community
Stormont Vail Health CEO Dr. Robert Kenagy shared at a virtual news conference on Tuesday,...
Stormont Vail looking into new forms of staff support to cope with COVID-19 deaths
2019 Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade
MHK Spirit of the Holidays Lighted parade preview
Be Able Community
Giving Tuesday in MHK - Be Able Community