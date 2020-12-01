Advertisement

California man pleads guilty to driving heroin, fentanyl to Kansas

(KWTX)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A California man has pleaded guilty to driving heroin and fentanyl to Kansas.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a California man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges that officers found over 9 pounds of fentanyl and over 8 pounds of heroin when they stopped his car in Kansas.

According to McAllister, Eduardo Arellano-Sanchez, 24, of Cathedral City, Calif., pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of using a cell phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

McAllister said in Arellano-Sanchez’s plea he admitted that on Aug. 21, 2019, officers stopped his car in Thomas Co., Kan., and found the fentanyl and heroin in his car. He said Arellano-Sanchez was using his cell phone to navigate to a drug transaction that would have taken place in New York.

McAllister said sentencing is set for Feb. 16, 2021. He said prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 96 months in prison.

McAllister said he commends the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katie Andrusak for their work on the case.

