Boost Kansas to hold discussion on local impact of renewable energy projects

(KOTA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Boost Kansas will hold a virtual panel discussion on the local impacts of renewable energy projects throughout Kansas.

Boost Kansas says on Thursday, Dec. 3, it will host a virtual panel discussion that focuses on the benefits of local communities by the development and operation of renewable energy projects. It said the virtual event will feature local leaders and industry experts sharing how the growth of wind and solar energy are boosting local economies, creating jobs and providing economic opportunity in hard-hit communities, especially as the nation looks toward rebuilding during post-COVID-19 recovery efforts.

According to the organization, in Kansas, wind now supports around 6,000 jobs, $36 million in land lease payments and $29 million in revenue. It said over $11.4 billion in capital financing has also been invested statewide to provide opportunities for workforce expansion and economic growth as a result of wind energy. It said renewable energy and the manufacturing, infrastructure and technology surrounding it will continue to be essential in American industry, Kansas’ workforce and economic recovery.

Boost Kansas said, however, that the future growth of in-state renewable energy is dependant on an expanded and modernized Midwest electricity grid. It said expanding and upgrading transmission lines will allow more low-cost wind and solar projects and create additional opportunities for the state.

According to Boost, participants include the following:

  • Steve Sloan, CEO, Midwest Minerals
  • Casey Harbour, Kansas Sales Manager, Watco
  • Jeff Martin, Vice President of Customer and Community Operations, Evergy
  • Representative from Apex

To register for the virtual panel, click here.

