Big Brothers Big Sisters launches $25,000 raffle on Day of Giving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Individuals can win $25,000 or four other major prizes in a raffle launched on Tuesday by Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters.

WIBW-TV Channel 13 in Topeka is a media sponsor of the event.

Only 5,000 tickets are available for the raffle, and organizers say that means participants have a “big” chance at taking home one of the prizes.

In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, click here to see the four other prizes up for grabs.

A drawing for the prizes will be held on live TV at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, on 13 NEWS.

Visit ksbigsraffle.org and click on the “purchase tickets” button or tune in Tuesday to 13 NEWS at noon, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10 p.m. for more information.

Here are details from Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters on the raffle:

• Only 5,000 tickets are available statewide from Dec. 1, the Day of Giving, to Dec. 18.

• All proceeds go to Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters. Ticket purchasers can designate the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in their local community to benefit from their ticket purchase.

• Ticket purchasers will not receive a physical ticket. Those who purchase online will receive an emailed confirmation of their purchase, which serves as their entry.

• If the ticket is purchased by check, it must be postmarked by Monday, Dec. 14, and mailed to 2300 SW 29th St #200, Topeka, KS 66611 in order to qualify for the drawing

• To be eligible to purchase a ticket, individuals must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the United States.

• Raffle tickets are not tax-deductible as the IRS considers raffle entries to be a contribution from which the purchaser could benefit from.

• The following individuals are not eligible to purchase a ticket: officers, directors and employees of Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters, officers, directors and employees of KAKE TV and the Lockwood Broadcast Group; officers, directors and employees of DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers; and officers, directors and employees of WIBW-TV and Gray Television Inc.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.