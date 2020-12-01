Atchison girl jailed after police say she threatened family member with knife

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 17-year-old girl was taken to jail after authorities say she threatened a family member with a knife late Sunday in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reproted around midnight Sunday in the 1900 block of Harper Drive in Atchison.

According to KAIR, Atchison police responded to a report of the girl kicking a family member, then threatening that person with a knife.

The girl was arrested in connection with battery and aggravated assault, KAIR said. She was then releaed to a guardian.

No injuries were reported.

