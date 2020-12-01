Advertisement

Atchison girl jailed after police say she threatened family member with knife

A 17-year-old girl was taken to jail after authorities say she threatened a family member with...
A 17-year-old girl was taken to jail after authorities say she threatened a family member with a knife late Sunday in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.(KAIR Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2020 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A 17-year-old girl was taken to jail after authorities say she threatened a family member with a knife late Sunday in Atchison, according to KAIR Radio.

The incident was reproted around midnight Sunday in the 1900 block of Harper Drive in Atchison.

According to KAIR, Atchison police responded to a report of the girl kicking a family member, then threatening that person with a knife.

The girl was arrested in connection with battery and aggravated assault, KAIR said. She was then releaed to a guardian.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in...
Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old
The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday...
Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

Latest News

MGN
St. Marys gears up for Santa’s Parade of Lights and Bells
Dustin Craige, of Council Grove, was arrested in relation to a string of vehicle thefts...
Lyon Co. Sheriff asks for public’s help in vehicle thefts
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Win "Big" in Big Brothers Big Sisters Fundraiser
Helping Hands
Helping Hands Dogs 12-01-20
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters is offering 5,000 tickets for a $25,000 raffle starting Monday...
Big Brothers Big Sisters launches $25,000 raffle on Day of Giving