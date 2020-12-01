12th Judicial District Nominating Commission searches for nominees for magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission is looking for nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission says it is looking for nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Washington County that will be created when Judge Paul Monty retires on Jan. 11.

The Commission said the 12th Judicial District is composed of Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic and Washington counties.

According to the Commission, Justice K.J. Wall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the district, said nominees can apply or be nominated, but it must be on a nomination form and include the nominee’s signature.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of Washington Co. at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in the state or able to pass a test given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

The Commission said nominations are required to be accompanied by a nomination form, which is available from the clerk of the district court in Cloud, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Republic or Washington counties, the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka or online.

The Commission said nomination forms can be submitted electronically or by paper copy. It said if submitting by paper copy, one original and 12 copies of the completed nomination form and supporting letters are required to be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 29 to:

Justice K.J. Wall

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave.

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

According to the Commission, the nomination form includes instructions for electronic submission.

The Commission said it will then meet via videoconference to interview nominees on Friday, Jan. 22, at 9 a.m. It said interviews are open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel. It said the commission then will appoint a district magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, after serving one year in office, the new magistrate judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. It said if retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

The 12th Judicial District Nominating Commission said its members are Wall as the nonvoting chair, Carol Good of Barnard, William Navis of Belleville, Dwight Daniels of Beloit, Curtis Frasier of Beloit, Jerry Harrison of Beloit, Dana Brewer of Concordia, J. Bradley Lowell of Concordia, Tanner Johnson of Courtland, Daniel Metz of Lincoln, Darrell Miller of Mankato, Roger Rightmeier of Mankato and Bruce Meyer of Palmer.

