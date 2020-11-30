Advertisement

Tyreek Hill torches Buccaneers as Chiefs win 27-24

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) on a 75-yard touchown reception during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - The Kansas City Chiefs picked up their sixth consecutive win after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill had a career night, hauling in 13 catches for a career-high 269 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Hill made his presence felt from the very start.

The Cheetah got free for a 75-yard touchdown catch to put the Chiefs up 10-0.

On the next possession, Mahomes went back to Hill and it paid off. Tyreek Hill caught a 44-yard touchdown pass. That marked Hill’s 24th career 40+ yard touchdown reception, passing Randy Moss.

Hill would catch one more touchdown later on, but the second half was dominated by the Buccaneers comeback effort.

The Bucs outscored Kansas City by 10 points in the second half to bring the game within a field goal lead. But, some timely turnovers led to the Chiefs ability to drain the clock.

Patrick Mahomes completed 37/49 passes for 462 yards and three touchdowns, all touchdowns were thrown to Hill.

Tyrann Mathieu and Bashaud Breeland both logged interceptions.

Kansas City (10-1) will next return home to play the Denver Broncos Dec. 6 at 7:20 p.m.

