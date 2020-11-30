Truck catches fire early Monday in west Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a truck fire early Monday in west Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 5:48 a.m. in the 1100 block of S.W. Mifflin Court.

First-arriving crews reported a pickup truck was on fire at that location.

The location is about a block north and a block east of the Washburn Institute of Technology campus.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.