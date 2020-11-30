Topeka Metro to begin six-month process assessing impact of COVID-19 on public transportation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Topeka Metro will undergo a six-month-long process to determine how to proceed with transportation services amid COVID-induced revenue losses.

General Manager Bob Nugent says the decrease in revenue is exacerbated by the fact that Metro has not been charging bus fare in an attempt to retain ridership. He says the Transportation Department received $6.5 million dollars in CARES Act funds, which helped prevent furloughs.

However, Nugent expects those funds to run out in the spring. He says pandemic has everyone at Topeka Metro “fatigued” and wondering about the future of public transit as more people are staying home.

The process is expected to be complete around June.

