Texas boy who lost parents to COVID-19 turns 5 with massive parade

By WOAI Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (WOAI) - A Texas community showed up in full force for a nearly hour-long parade to support a 5-year-old boy who lost both his parents to COVID-19.

Raiden Gonzalez turned 5 on Saturday, just months after his parents, Adan and Mariah Gonzalez, died from COVID-19. The massive car parade, which included appearances by Santa Claus, superheroes and dinosaurs, lasted nearly an hour.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” said Raiden’s grandmother, Rozie Salinas. “There’s other people that are coming, you know, from other cities.”

It was Raiden’s first birthday celebration without his parents by his side.

“He says he wishes he had them back, you know, as being adults because right now, he understands that they’re angels now and they’re protecting us and watching over us,” Salinas said.

But Salinas says, as Raiden’s parents watch from above, she’s overwhelmed by the swell of support shown by the community.

“He’s received so, so much, and it’s amazing how, you know, it’s like I tell him, ‘All these people are doing this for you,’” she said.

Little Raiden added that he is grateful for everyone who came by Saturday, too.

Copyright 2020 WOAI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

