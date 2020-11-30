Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve appointment of Interim Health Department Director

Teresa Fisher, Interim Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department addresses Shawnee Co....
Teresa Fisher, Interim Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department addresses Shawnee Co. Commissioners on Monday, November 30, 2020.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved the appointment of Teresa Fisher as the Interim Director of the Shawnee Co. Health Department at their meeting Monday.

Fisher has worked at the health department for 15 years and currently serves as the Family Health Division Manager.

She said she is confident in her skills to help her lead through the next phase of the pandemic.

“As far as COVID, we’re going to be relying on our experts within the health department to continue leading that work as they have done over the past several months,” she said.

“Having been here over 15 years I feel like I have the knowledge of the health department, the staff and also have a firm understanding of community collaboration that’s needed during this time,”

She said handling the pandemic can feel daunting with both current department director Linda Ochs and County Health Officer Dr. Gianfranco Pezzino exiting their roles in the coming weeks, but feels the staff is up to the challenge.

“It can be a little overwhelming,” she said.

“We have such a wonderful staff that’s knowledgeable in so many areas and I feel like with all of us working together as we have over the last seven to eight months that we’re set to continue on our work.

Fisher will begin her tenure on December 19 following Ochs’ retirement.

A national search is underway to find Ochs’ successor.

