Saint Joseph’s pauses men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19

The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas men’s basketball opponent has put their season on hold due to the coronavirus.

Saint Joseph’s released a statement saying the team won’t compete for the next 14 days after a “Tier 1″ personnel had tested positive for COVID-19.

A “Tier 1 personnel” is the highest exposure tier and consists of individuals for whom physical distancing and face coverings are not possible or effective during athletic training or competition. Examples of relevant individuals include student-athletes, coaches, athletic trainers and physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials.

KU played Saint Joseph’s on Nov. 27th at a neutral site in Fort Myers, Fla.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that a KU Athletics official that the Jayhawks “were not impacted” by the news from Saint Joseph.

“You have to do your due diligence, but I don’t know that you can fret or worry about things you have no control over.” KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self said. “If there were something that would happen in the future where a guy has to sit or a guy has to get quarantined or whatever, then you just do it. There’s just no decisions to be made. In this particular situation, I think all the medical people feel pretty comfortable with this.”

This isn’t the first time a Jayhawks opponent has seen positive COVID-19 cases. Two Gonzaga basketball players were held out of a recent contest due to the virus.

KU opened up their season against Gonzaga Nov. 26th.

