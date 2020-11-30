Riley Co. reports 145 new COVID-19 cases

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County has seen an increase of 145 COVID-19 cases since Friday,bringing the total to 3,709. There has also been an additional 251 recoveries.

“According to national data, many people made the choice to travel over the Thanksgiving break despite being urged to stay home,” said Local Health Officer Julie Gibbs. “If there is a local surge in cases due to Thanksgiving travel, that data will become apparent over the next few weeks.”

Gibbs said the month of November alone accounted for 40% of all of the county’s COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Free drive-up testing will be offered on December 3 from 11 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm at CiCo Park in Manhattan. Appointments are not necessary and you do not need to have symptoms to attend. Future drive-up testing events will occur every Thursday throughout the month of December.

