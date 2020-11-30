Advertisement

Police pursuit leads to collision in Emporia

police chase
police chase(wcax)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five teens were not seriously hurt after an early morning police pursuit led to a collision in Emporia on Saturday.

Just after midnight, Lyon County Deputies and the Emporia Police Department were involved in a pursuit with a silver Mercedes Benz Class C in the 2000 block of W 6th Ave. in Emporia. The pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and ran through several traffic lights before crashing near the West Highway 50 roundabouts. Emporia and Lyon County Fire and EMS were called to the scene to treat injuries and a minor car fire.

The five occupants of the vehicle were all between the ages of 15 and 17 years old and are all Emporia residents. None were seriously injured in the incident. Criminal charges are pending further investigation.

