Pilot injured in plane crash Saturday afternoon in Franklin County

By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot of a small plane was taken to an area hospital after the aircraft crashed Saturday afternoon near Ottawa in Franklin County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:40 p.m. Saturday near Montana Road and Rock Creek Road. The location was about 2 miles southeast of Ottawa.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1955 Swift GC-1B fixed-wing airplane was taxiing west on Rock Creek Road attempting to get into the air when it left the roadway and veered to the northwest, losing power before it crashed into an open field.

The pilot, Wade Lee Mace, 66, of Ottawa, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

Information on the extent of Mace’s injuries and his condition weren’t immediately available.

The patrol said Mace, who was alone in the airplane, was wearing a safety restraint.

