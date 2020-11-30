Pair of car-deer crashes reported within 5 minutes on Geary County highway

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two car-deer collisions were reported within 5 minutes of each other early Monday on a Geary County highway, authorities said.

The first collision was reported at 6:11 a.m. Monday, at US-77 highway about a mile north of Milford. Geary County sheriff’s officials said Austin Miller, of Junction City, was headed north in a silver Nissan Juke when a deer entered the roadway. The car struck the deer and sustained what sheriff’s officials described as “disabling damage” in the collision. Minor injuries also were reported.

At 6:16 a.m. Monday, Geary County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of US-77 and K-57 highway on the northwest side of Junction City for another car-deer collision.

In that collision, Geary County sheriff’s officials said, Cody Schow, of Junction City, was traveling north on US-77 in a red Chevrolet Cruze when a deer entered the roadway and was struck by the car, which sustained minor damage. No injuries were reported.

According to a news release from the Kansas Department of Transportation, motorists should be especially vigilant in the fall for deer crossing roadways because of the “rut” or mating season, a time when deer are frequently on the move at all hours of the day.

“If you are unfortunate enough to have a deer enter the highway in front of your car, it is best to hit the animal and not swerve to avoid it,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Lt. Candice Breshears. “Often, we find more serious crashes occur when you swerve to miss the deer, potentially losing control of your vehicle, leaving the road or veering into oncoming traffic.”

According to KDOT, eight people were killed and 556 people were injured in 2019 in vehicle-deer crashes on Kansas roadways.

“In addition to potentially causing human injuries and loss of life, deer collisions often cause significant vehicle damage that can lead to large expenses for the vehicle owner if not properly insured,” said Shawn Steward, Public and Government Affairs Manager for AAA Kansas. “Of the animal strikes reported by AAA Insurance policy holders between 2016 and 2019, the average cost per claim was nearly $4,500.”

According to the news release, the Kansas Department of Transportation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism and AAA Kansas recommend the following tips to help motorists avoid crashes with deer:

• Be especially watchful at dawn and dusk, when deer are more active.

• If you see one deer, watch for others, as they seldom travel alone.

• Reduce speed and be alert near wooded areas or green spaces, such as parks and golf courses, and near water sources such as streams and ponds.

• Deer crossing signs show areas where high numbers of vehicle-deer crashes have occurred in the past. Heed these warnings.

• Use bright lights when there is no oncoming traffic and scan the road ahead of you to watch for deer.

• Don’t swerve to avoid hitting a deer — the most serious crashes sometimes occur when motorists swerve and collide with another vehicle or run off the road and hit an obstacle.

• Always wear a seat belt and use appropriately-fitted child safety seats — they are your best defense should you be involved in a crash.

• Honk your horn with one long blast. A long blast on your horn may frighten large animals, such as deer, away from your vehicle.

Anyone involved in a deer-vehicle crash resulting in personal injury or property damage that totals $1,000 or more is required to immediately report the crash to the nearest law enforcement agency. Failure to report any traffic crash is a misdemeanor and may result in suspension of driving privileges.

Drivers who have had a collision should move their vehicle to the shoulder, if possible, and call law enforcement -- KHP dispatch at *47, the Kansas Turnpike at *KTA and local law enforcement at 911, according to KDOT.

