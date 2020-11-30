Advertisement

Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County

mountain lion
mountain lion(wibw)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2020 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism spotted a mountain lion on their trail camera located in Kiowa County on Sunday.

The department posted the photo on their Facebook page. The staff recently reviewed a trail camera photo of the mountain lion in Kiowa County.

In the photo, the mountain lion is carrying a recently dead porcupine in its mouth.

According to the department, biologists spotted another mountain lion a couple of months ago in the same area, but this is the first time multiple photos of a mountain lion have been confirmed in the same area within a time frame that leads officials to believe a resident lion could be living in that area of Kiowa County.

The department says 21 mountain lions have been spotted in Kansas since 2007, all which appear to be young lions on the move.

