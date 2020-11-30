Monday night forecast: A quiet start to the work week with a mid-week storm system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Overall this week will be quiet with temperatures near or below average for this time of year. The exception is a storm system that will bring precipitation to the area Wednesday-Thursday. With this being a couple days out still, it’s too early to get too specific with details but some areas may have accumulating snow with this storm system.

Depending how much snow accumulates will have an effect on temperatures especially Thursday and Friday and be slow to warm back up. If there is just a trace or no snow, temperatures will be warmer than the current forecast indicates.

8 Day (WIBW)

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper teens-low 20s. Winds will be mainly calm however even a 5 mph wind speed could produce a wind chill about 4-7° cooler than the actual air temperature.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 40s. Winds SE 5-10 mph. This will end up being our nicest day of the work week.

With highs in the 40s Wednesday and precipitation moving in during the afternoon, rain will be the initial precipitation type however the question is how quickly will it remain rain before it transitions over to snow. With snow continuing Wednesday night, details that will determine how much snow will accumulate is still unknown. There also remains uncertainty how quickly precipitation moves out Thursday. Right now it does look dry by the afternoon with scattered snow showers in the morning and there still may be many spots that are dry all day Thursday.

Friday through Monday will be dry with a gradual warm-up back in the upper 40s possibly low 50s by the weekend.

Taking Action:

With the potential for accumulating snow Wednesday night, be ready for travel delays Thursday morning. Still a lot of uncertainty with this storm system so keep checking back everyday for updates.

