Advertisement

Manhattan man seriously injured in Riley County rollover crash

A Manhattan man was transported to a Topeka hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a...
A Manhattan man was transported to a Topeka hospital after he suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Saturday night just east of Zeandale in Riley County, authorities said.(WLUC)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZEANDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Saturday night in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Sandy Lane Road, just north of K-18 highway. The location was just east of Zeandale, about 5 miles southeast of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle was southbound on Sandy Lane Road when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The SUV then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest in a field west of hte roadway.

The driver of the Jeep, Dustin L. Price, 40, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Price, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t weeaering a seat belt.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Shooting on SE Lime
Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
School closures in Kansas highlight need for more career education
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kansas State beats UMKC 62-58, Nov. 30, 2020
K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
Board of Canvassers
Kansas canvassers certify election results
Topeka hospitals continue to see high occupancy and spread of COVID-19.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November...
Shawnee Co. Commissioner in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay presents to commissioners on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Shawnee Co. Cold Case project fund gets financial boost