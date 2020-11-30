Manhattan man seriously injured in Riley County rollover crash

ZEANDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle, rollover crash Saturday night in Riley County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:21 p.m. in the 400 block of Sandy Lane Road, just north of K-18 highway. The location was just east of Zeandale, about 5 miles southeast of Manhattan.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicle was southbound on Sandy Lane Road when it left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The SUV then rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest in a field west of hte roadway.

The driver of the Jeep, Dustin L. Price, 40, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries. The patrol said Price, who was alone in the vehicle, wasn’t weeaering a seat belt.

