Manhattan man accused of false report to appear in court
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man accused of falsely reporting a law enforcement officer assaulted him appeared in court Monday, according to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.
27-year-old Mike Rivera is charged with interference with law enforcement for falsely reporting a crime. The charge is based on an incident from June 1 when Rivera made a report that an officer assaulted him. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations concluded after an investigation that the report was false.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.