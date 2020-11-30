Manhattan man accused of false report to appear in court

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man accused of falsely reporting a law enforcement officer assaulted him appeared in court Monday, according to Riley County Attorney Barry Wilkerson.

27-year-old Mike Rivera is charged with interference with law enforcement for falsely reporting a crime. The charge is based on an incident from June 1 when Rivera made a report that an officer assaulted him. The Kansas Bureau of Investigations concluded after an investigation that the report was false.

