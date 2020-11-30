Advertisement

Manhattan Christmas parade will go on, with precautions in place

(NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade will go on, with a few safety precautions put in place, the City announced on Monday.

The parade will be held on December 4 at 5:30 pm. It will start Dowtown and travel to Aggieville. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a tree-lighting ceremony in Triangle Park. The number of entries has also been cut down to 38 to ensure everyone’s safety.

Attendees are enouraged to socially distance and while watching the parade, and masks will be required.

The following streets will be closed starting at 2 pm on Friday, December 4:

  • 3rd and Leavenworth
  • 3rd and Humboldt
  • 4th and Humboldt

Beginning at 2 pm on December 4, there will be no parking on Humboldt between 3rd and 4th streets or in the west Dillard’s lot.

The following roads will be blocked off around 5:15 on Friday, December 4:

  • N. 3rd St. and Poyntz
  • S. 3rd St. just north of the AJ’s parking lot
  • N. 4th St. at the alley
  • S. 4th St. at the alley
  • S. 5th St. at the alley
  • 6th St. at the alley
  • Juliette at the alleys

Parking will remain open on Poyntz Ave. However, if you are parked on Poyntz at the start of the parade, you must remain in place until the parade passes.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Shooting on SE Lime
Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
School closures in Kansas highlight need for more career education
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kansas State beats UMKC 62-58, Nov. 30, 2020
K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
Board of Canvassers
Kansas canvassers certify election results
Topeka hospitals continue to see high occupancy and spread of COVID-19.
Shawnee Co. Commissioner Aaron Mays discusses his quarantine with 13 NEWS on Monday, November...
Shawnee Co. Commissioner in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay presents to commissioners on Monday, November 30, 2020.
Shawnee Co. Cold Case project fund gets financial boost