Manhattan Christmas parade will go on, with precautions in place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan’s Spirit of the Holidays Parade will go on, with a few safety precautions put in place, the City announced on Monday.

The parade will be held on December 4 at 5:30 pm. It will start Dowtown and travel to Aggieville. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a tree-lighting ceremony in Triangle Park. The number of entries has also been cut down to 38 to ensure everyone’s safety.

Attendees are enouraged to socially distance and while watching the parade, and masks will be required.

The following streets will be closed starting at 2 pm on Friday, December 4:

3rd and Leavenworth

3rd and Humboldt

4th and Humboldt

Beginning at 2 pm on December 4, there will be no parking on Humboldt between 3rd and 4th streets or in the west Dillard’s lot.

The following roads will be blocked off around 5:15 on Friday, December 4:

N. 3rd St. and Poyntz

S. 3rd St. just north of the AJ’s parking lot

N. 4th St. at the alley

S. 4th St. at the alley

S. 5th St. at the alley

6th St. at the alley

Juliette at the alleys

Parking will remain open on Poyntz Ave. However, if you are parked on Poyntz at the start of the parade, you must remain in place until the parade passes.

