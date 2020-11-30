Advertisement

Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with the sexual abuse of two minor females, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with two child sex abuse cases, officials said Monday morning.

Criminal charges have been filed against Charles Eugene Ferrier in connection with the sexual abuse of two minor females, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

The initial investigation began in 2015 and revealed evidence of sexual abuse of one victim when she was 8 to 9 years of age between 2008 and 2009, Kagay said.

During a separate investigation that began in 2020, law enforcement officers learned of new allegations of sexual abuse with a different female victim when she was 8 to 9 years of age between 2019 and 2020, Kagay said.

Both investigations were concluded a few weeks ago and sent to the Kagay’s office for review.

Kagay announced Monday that his office has filed four charges against Ferrier: aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14; lewd and lascivious behavior with a child under 16; rape of child under 14; and aggravated indecent liberties with a child under 14.

Ferrier’s case will be set for a scheduling conference.

The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation, Kagay said. Anyone with information related to these crimes is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

