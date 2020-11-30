Advertisement

Man charged in July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in connection to a July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old Brendon Riha.(WIBW)
By Dylan Olsen
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed charged against Richard Lee Richardson in connection to a July 4th accident that killed 27-year-old Brendon Riha.

According to police, Riha was headed northbound when Richardson turned eastbound without yielding to Riha.

TPD said Riha was found just before 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of SW Fairlawn.

Crews from a nearby Topeka Fire station saw him and were first on the scene. TPD says Riha passed away the next day.

Officers found the other vehicle involved and Richardson a few blocks away.

Richardson is being charged with Failure to Stop at an injury accident, Driving without Liability Insurance, and Failure to Yield.

Richardson is being held on $50,000 bond.

