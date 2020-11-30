Advertisement

KU alum Paul Pierce to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

Los Angeles Clippers' Paul Pierce laughs while talking to reporters during the team's NBA...
Los Angeles Clippers' Paul Pierce laughs while talking to reporters during the team's NBA basketball media day, Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, in Playa Vista, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang)(WIBW)
Published: Nov. 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - KU great Paul Pierce has been named a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Pierce is one of eight members of the class, including Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hershey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

The honorees will be enshrined Nov. 2021 in Kansas City, MO at the 2021 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration.

Pierce averaged double-figure scoring in each of his three seasons at KU from 1995-98. He led the Jayhawks to 98 wins, three conference titles and a pair of league tournament championships.

He finished his career at Kansas with 1,768 points. He was named a consensus All-American his junior season and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

The Boston Celtics selected Pierce 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft after his junior year. He played 19 seasons in the NBA, amassing 26,397 career points — good for 15th-best on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

mountain lion
Mountain lion spotted in Kiowa County
Mike Shinkle, 61, a longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission and pastor of a...
Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19
Shooting on SE Lime
Topeka Police investigating after one male shot near SE Lime St.
School closures in Kansas highlight need for more career education
Charles Eugene Ferrier is being held on $1 million bond in the Shawnee County Jail in ...
Man held on $1 million bond in child sex abuse cases in Shawnee County

Latest News

Kansas State beats UMKC 62-58, Nov. 30, 2020
K-State picks up first win of 2020-21 season over UMKC, 62-58
ESU women’s basketball lands No. 1 in MIAA preseason poll; Washburn men No. 3
Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe named MIAA Player of the Week
The Kansas Jayhawks host the Baylor Bears during an NCAA college basketball game at Allen...
Saint Joseph’s pauses men’s basketball activities due to COVID-19
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts as he beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Tyreek Hill torches Buccaneers as Chiefs win 27-24