KU alum Paul Pierce to be inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - KU great Paul Pierce has been named a member of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.

Pierce is one of eight members of the class, including Maryland’s late Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hershey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antawn Jamison, and coaches Rick Byrd and Tom Penders.

The honorees will be enshrined Nov. 2021 in Kansas City, MO at the 2021 National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Induction Celebration.

Pierce averaged double-figure scoring in each of his three seasons at KU from 1995-98. He led the Jayhawks to 98 wins, three conference titles and a pair of league tournament championships.

He finished his career at Kansas with 1,768 points. He was named a consensus All-American his junior season and a finalist for the Wooden Award.

The Boston Celtics selected Pierce 10th overall in the 1998 NBA Draft after his junior year. He played 19 seasons in the NBA, amassing 26,397 career points — good for 15th-best on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

