Local pastor, key staff member at Topeka Rescue Mission dies after battling COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime staff member at the Topeka Rescue Mission who also served as a pastor at a North Topeka church for more than two decades died Friday night at a local hospital after battling COVID-19, officials said.

Mike Shinkle had battled the coronavirus for several weeks, according to a post on the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Facebook page.

“We know he is pain free with Jesus now and hearing ‘Well done good and faithful servant!’” the Facebook post read. “Many TRM guests, staff and volunteers will miss him, but look forward to seeing our brother again one day!”

According to his obituary, Shinkle, 61, died Friday at St. Francis Hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

He worked as director of food services at the Topeka Rescue Mission for about 20 years.

Shinkle also served as pastor of Open Way Church, 200 N.W. Gordon, for more than 20 years.

In recent months, Shinkle was instrumental in the Topeka Rescue Mission’s ongoing Operation Food Secure program, which provides boxes of fresh vegetables, fruit, meat and dairy products to individuals in need in the capital city. Opereation Food Secure started earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shinkle also served as a sidewalk Santa Claus for the past five years, making appearances for local businesses, organizations and groups.

In addition to his work at the Topeka Rescue Mission and serving as pastor at Open Way Church, Shinkle enjoyed “ranching, farming, fixing things and building about anything,” according to his obituary.

Topeka Rescue Mission executive director Barry Feaker said Shinkle “touched people in so many ways.”

Feaker said Shinkle “faithfully served every step of the way” during his service at the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Feaker said Shinkle’s passing “is a great loss, not only to the Topeka Rescue Mission, but to the homeless and to the staff and volunteers, and to a community.”

Feaker said Shinkle made a difference in many lives in the Topeka community.

“Some people make headlines,” Feaker said, “and some people write on people’s hearts. And that’s what Mike did. He truly was an example of loving the one in front of you. And he wrote on so many people’s hearts.

“Not only was he great at serving millions of meals over these years, and helping us to launch Operation Food Secure, but more importantly than all that is the lives that he touched -- day in a nd day out, whether he was Santa Claus or whether he was just Mike.”

Feaker said family members and friends of Shinkle are “going to get to see him again” in heaven.

“We know he’s dancing with Jesus right now,” Feaker said, “and we’re looking forward to seeing him again when it’s our time.”

Shinkle is survived by his wife Kim, to whom he was married more than 39 years; four sons, Luke Shinkle, of Oklahoma City, Mark Shinkle, of Topeka, Caleb Shinkle, of Lawrence, and Justus Shinkle, of Hoyt; five daughters, Jana Sawyer, of Kansas City, Kan., Hannah Bigelow, of Kansas City, Kan., Leah Shinkle, of Lawrence, Rachel Shinkle, of Topeka, and Abigail Shinkle. of Topeka; 13 grandchildren; and a sister, Jean Glenn of Longford.

Shinkle will lie in state from noon to 6 p.m. Monday at Davidson Funeral Home.

Private family graveside services will take place on Tuesday.

Services will be live-streamed at the Davidson Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Topeka Rescue Mission and left in care of Davidson Funeral Home, 1035 N. Kansas Ave., Topeka, 66608.

